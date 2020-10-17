CUMBERLAND — A city man faces burglary charges stemming from the alleged theft of furniture from a vacant Virginia Avenue rental property, Cumberland Police said.
Melvin Eugene Mumma Sr., 73, was charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and theft less than $100, police said.
Police said the he alleged theft occurred on Oct. 4 and the arrest was made following witness information and the recovery of the stolen items.
Mumma was being held Saturday on $2,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
