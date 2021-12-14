CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited a bond hearing Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at a Chestnut Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Malik Bernard Freeman, 24, was charged Monday with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct before he was ordered jailed in the Allegany County Detention Center pending court proceedings.
Police said the accused allegedly obtained a knife at the complaint location and then threatened the victim. The knife was reportedly found in Freeman's possession at the time of the arrest.
No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.