CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday after he was arrested as he was leaving the scene of an alleged assault at a North Lee Street residence, Cumberland Police said.
Police took Scott Michael Dersin, 40, into custody on Sunday about 5 p.m. without incident on a charge of second-degree assault.
The arrest was made after police found injuries on the victim.
Dersin was ordered jailed on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.