CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Monday, a short time after he allegedly attacked a sleeping Chase Street woman in her home and then ran from the house after a second occupant intervened, Cumberland Police said.
Officers responding to the incident were able to locate and arrest the suspect, Chanton Deangelo Cleggett, without incident.
He was charged with home invasion, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and related charges.
Cleggett, 31, was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center prior to appearing before a district court judge later in the day.
Police also said items were allegedly stolen from the residence during the 1:40 a.m. incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.