CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man is being held without bond Saturday following an alleged assault that occurred on Patterson Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
William Victor Wight, 38, was served an arrest warrant Friday charging him with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment following the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
Wight and another suspect allegedly assaulted a person, who then filed charges in district court, police said. Wight was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing on Monday.
