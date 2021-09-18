CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering that occurred on Williams Street nearly a year ago was arrested Friday by Cumberland Police said.
Joshua Michael Clark Sr., 26, was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, police said.
Officers said Clark entered a residence in the 300 block on Sept. 28, 2020, and allegedly broke items and struck the resident in the face before fleeing.
Clark was taken before a district court commissioner where he was ordered held at the Allegany County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
