CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he was arrested for allegedly choking a juvenile victim Saturday at an East Industrial Boulevard residence, Cumberland Police said.
Wayne Larkin Sorrells III, 39, was charged with second-degree child abuse and first- and second-degree assault when he was served a warrant Tuesday, police said.
Sorrells was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending appearance before a district court judge on Wednesday.
Sorrells reportedly fled the property prior to police arrival.
