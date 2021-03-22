CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday on several charges stemming from a February assault, Cumberland Police said.
Arthur Tejeno Bunbasi, 22, was served four warrants charging him with second-degree assault, violation of a court order, violation of a protective order, violation of pretrial release conditions and violation of probation. The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 23 at an unspecified location.
He was being held Monday without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center.
