CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday on various charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run incident that occurred on Aug. 23 at a Virginia Avenue parking lot.
Shawn Stephen Hamlette, 22, was arrested on a warrant charging him with assault, disorderly conduct and numerous traffic offenses. He reportedly fled the scene after the incident, police said.
Hamlette was taken before a district court commissioner and remained jailed Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.
