CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly forced his way into a Valley Street home Friday and assaulted a man there was jailed without bond Sunday, Cumberland Police said.
Philip Andrew Pietro, 27, was charged with home invasion, robbery, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree burglary, trespass of private property, theft less than $100, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, police said.
The resident told officers that Pietro forced his way into the residence and demanded money. When the victim refused, Pietro assaulted him and threw his phone, in an attempt to prevent him from calling the police. The man then forced Pietro back outside and called police. Once outside Pietro reportedly threw lawn furniture and other items into the roadway and then attempted to gain entry into the home a second time, police said.
Pietro was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries. Upon his release Saturday, police arrested him on the charges.
