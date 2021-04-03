CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly attempted to strangle a person late Friday at a Polk Street residence was jailed without bond, Cumberland Police said.
Stephen Christian Barbour Sr., 35, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault following the 8:30 p.m. incident that happened in the 100 block of Polk Street, police said.
The victim, who reportedly was thrown against a wall, did not require medical treatment.
Barbour also assaulted an officer at the police station during arrest processing, police said.
