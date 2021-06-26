police lights

CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was charged with assault late Friday after attempting to strangle a victim in the 100 block of Bedford Street, Cumberland Police said.

David Earl Troutman, 36, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault and remained jailed Saturday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

The victim, who police said did not require medical attention, was also reportedly thrown against a door by Troutman.

