CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday after he allegedly injured a woman in the 600 block of Hilltop Drive, Cumberland Police said.
Officers said Michael Emerson Resh, 31, threw items at the victim as she was attempting to enter the home. Resh reportedly left the residence prior to police arrival but was located a short time later and charged with second-degree assault.
The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury, police said.
Resh was released on personal recognizance pending trial in district court.
