CUMBERLAND — A city man faces assault charges after Cumberland Police said he strangled a person Thursday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Ethan Jesse York, 22, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and was jailed without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
York allegedly assaulted the victim and left the property prior to the arrival of police.
Police located York Friday and took him into custody.
