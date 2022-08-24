CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 18 assault at an East First Street home.
Cumberland Police charged Shaheed Shamarr Montgomery, 33, with first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment. Police said Montgomery struck a person at the residence and attempted to strangle them.
Montgomery was being held Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.