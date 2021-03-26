CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Friday after he allegedly broke into a pair of homes this week, Cumberland Police said.
Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 23, reportedly removed items from a home Thursday in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. Police said Cakus also had a protective order in place that barred him from the property.
A day earlier, officers allege, Cakus entered a Clement Street residence and stole items.
Police said they recovered goods from both of the alleged crimes that were in the possession of Cakus.
Cakus was charged with two counts each of first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, two counts of theft $100 to $1,500, violation of a protective order, destruction of property and harassment, police said.
