CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Wednesday with numerous offenses after police reportedly observed him purchasing drugs on Queen City Drive earlier this year, Cumberland Police said.
Chad Edward Izat, 36, was charged with obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest, controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, trespassing, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
Izat reportedly fled the area on foot after police observed him throwing the suspected drugs that he had purchased from inside his pockets. He was then located a short time later and detained, police said. The incident occurred on Jan. 14.
Izat was served a criminal summons and released, pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.