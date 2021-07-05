CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing cash from a woman who was attempting to deposit it in a bank machine on East Oldtown Road, Cumberland Police said.
Derek Michael Lee, 34, was charged with theft after police stopped his vehicle on West First Street and Grand Avenue.
A woman told officers she asked Lee for assistance while attempting to deposit cash at the ATM. He reportedly conducted the transaction and when she then received a deposit slip, realized no money had been deposited.
The victim reportedly confronted Lee about the missing money and was able to recover a portion of it from him before he left the scene, police said.
Lee was released after posting $2,500 bond, pending trial in district court.
