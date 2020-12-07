CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man is awaiting extradition to Allegany County after sheriff's deputies raided his Valley Road area home Sunday night and found suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Brandon Thomas Bowman, 27, was located by police in an unnamed neighboring jurisdiction and found to be in possession of suspected heroin following his arrest, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies reportedly executed a search warrant in response to a recent investigation into a local opioid overdose. Police seized numerous capsules and vials of suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Several firearms also were located and deputies said Bowman is prohibited from possessing those weapons.
Following his extradition, Bowman will be charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm by a disqualified person and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
