CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Friday after he allegedly brandished a knife during a disturbance at a Decatur Street home, Cumberland Police said.
Russell Owens, 33, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure, police said.
Officers said Owens pulled the knife during an argument and attempted to slash the victim on Thursday.
Owens was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.
