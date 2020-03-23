Dechalus

CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited appearance before a district court judge Monday following his arrest during a disturbance Sunday at a Third Street residence.

Cumberland Police arrested Reginal Dechalus, 34, after he was ordered to leave the property but then returned there a second time.

Officers were able to determine that Dechalus did not live at the location and ordered him to leave and not to return or contact the female occupant.

A short time later officers responded back to the residence where Dechalus was allegedly creating a disturbance again.

Officers placed Dechalus under arrest for failing to obey a lawful order and released him on a criminal citation pending his trial. 

However, Dechalus returned to the same location a short time after being released at police headquarters. 

Dechalus was placed under arrest for stalking, harassment and fail to obey a lawful order before he was ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center. 

