CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited appearance before a district court judge Monday following his arrest during a disturbance Sunday at a Third Street residence.
Cumberland Police arrested Reginal Dechalus, 34, after he was ordered to leave the property but then returned there a second time.
Officers were able to determine that Dechalus did not live at the location and ordered him to leave and not to return or contact the female occupant.
A short time later officers responded back to the residence where Dechalus was allegedly creating a disturbance again.
Officers placed Dechalus under arrest for failing to obey a lawful order and released him on a criminal citation pending his trial.
However, Dechalus returned to the same location a short time after being released at police headquarters.
Dechalus was placed under arrest for stalking, harassment and fail to obey a lawful order before he was ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center.
