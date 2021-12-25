CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday after Cumberland Police said he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife.
Benn Roby Deal, 32, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment, crime of violence against a pregnant person and malicious destruction of property in connection with the Dec. 18 incident. Police did not provide the location where the alleged crimes occurred.
The victim also told officers Deal held her against her will and stole her cellphone.
Deal was being held Saturday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing Monday in district court.
