CUMBERLAND — A city man faces numerous charges after Cumberland Police said he forcibly entered a Lafayette Street late Wednesday and assaulted a woman.
Robert Kyle Miller, 49, reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat and attempted to strangle her. She told police Miller then slammed her to the floor and began to stomp on her head with his foot.
Miller was charged with home invasion, third-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault and destruction of property less than 1,000, police said.
He appeared before a district court commissioner and remained jailed without bond Friday in the Allegany County Detention Center.
