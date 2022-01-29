CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond in connection with an incident last month where he attempted to strangle a woman at a Valley Street home, Cumberland Police said.
Douglas Scott Smith, 42, was arrested Friday on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the Dec. 12 incident that occurred in the 500 block of Valley Street, police said.
During the altercation, police said Smith struck a female in the face several times, attempted to strangled her and then threw her to the ground and kicked her ribs.
Smith also was served a second warrant for violation of probation. He is scheduled for a bail review hearing Monday in district court.
