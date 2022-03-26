CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday after Cumberland Police said he struck a victim in the head causing a loss of consciousness.
Christopher Nathan Maistros, 40, was jailed without bond on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
The incident occurred as police were called to the 300 block of Frederick Street for a report of a man wielding a knife and yelling in the street.
There was no information on the extent of the victim's injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.