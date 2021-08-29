CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Saturday after he allegedly fled from police who were attempting to take him into custody on a active arrest warrant.
Cumberland Police said Nicholas Craig Moreland, 30, resisted arrest and attempted to fee on foot on North Centre Street. He was located a short time later and, at the time of his arrest, police said Moreland was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and oxycodone.
Moreland was charged with failure to appear, two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and resisting arrest.
He was being Sunday on $2,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.