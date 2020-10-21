CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested on several warrants for allegedly failing to appear in district court on various scheduled dates, Cumberland Police said.
Anthony Edward Horn, 22, was scheduled for trial on various dates on charges of burglary and theft, prompting issuance of five warrants charging him with failure to appear.
Horn was served the warrants Tuesday by Cumberland Police and was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.
