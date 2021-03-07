police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he allegedly assaulted a person in the 600 block of Baker Street Saturday, according to Cumberland Police.

Jerry Lee Brown, 41, was charged with first- and second-degree assault in the 8:30 p.m. incident, police said. The victim told police Brown attempted to strangle them. He reportedly fled prior to the arrival of officers but was located a short distance away and placed under arrest.

The victim apparently did not need medical attention.

