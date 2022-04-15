CUMBERLAND — Two city men face drug charges after Cumberland Police observed a drug transaction Thursday involving suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Akhary Tiere Williams, 21, was charged with distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin, distribution of heroin/fentanyl mixture, possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl.
Williams was ordered held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center following an appearance before a district court commissioner.
John Tyler Brennan, 30, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl. He was issued criminal citations for both charges and released.
Police did not disclose the location of the transaction.
