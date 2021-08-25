CUMBERLAND — An alleged equipment violation on Henderson Avenue led to the arrest Tuesday of a city man on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.
Brad Franklin Fazenbaker, 35, was determined to be driving with a revoked driver's license before a probable cause led to discovery of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Fazenbaker was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for driving with license privileges suspended, police said.
Fazenbaker was released from custody upon posting $2,500 bond, pending trial in district court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.