CUMBERLAND — Citizens are asked to limit any visits to the Cumberland Police Department to emergency issues.
Visitors will be asked through an intercom system that, if sick, they are not to enter headquarters at the Public Safety Building. For those who do enter, screening questions may be asked by officers.
Anyone planning to visit the department for a safety equipment repair order verification should delay that visit. The state of the emergency declaration has suspended the due date of repair orders until 60 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. Also, the police department is not doing any fingerprinting at this time.
