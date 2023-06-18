CUMBERLAND — For Joyce Hendricks, the festival surrounding the Juneteenth holiday in Cumberland was a culmination of 60 years of long overdue progress.
“Juneteenth is special. It’s a show of unity in the community. To see blacks and whites coming together like this is worthy of a celebration,” Hendricks said. “A lot of people are being recognized now and that is a wonderful thing to see.”
At the third annual Juneteenth Festival, sponsored by Allegany County NAACP #7007, Hendricks sat in the shade as a gospel band performed on the final Sunday of the event. It was also Father’s Day.
“And that makes me think of my own father,” she said. “My father was known as Brother Bates. He had 15 children and I am in the middle of those 15. A weekend like this would mean so much to my Dad. To see this much unity is Cumberland now is special.”
Hendricks – who now resides in Temple Hills, Md. - recalled being part of the integrated school movement when one year she was a freshman at Carver and the next was sent to Allegany High School. That was 1963, Hendricks said.
“So, yes, 60 years ago,” she said. “When we were sent to Allegany, I remember we weren’t really welcomed. Juneteenth makes me feel welcome. We still have work to do but it’s getting so much better than it once was.”
Hendricks was at the Sunday finale of the Juneteenth festival with her daughter, Amy Williams, of Upper Marlboro. Williams said she was very impressed with the atmosphere surrounding the event.
“This unity in the community is a big celebration of life,” she said. “‘It’s beautiful to see this in Cumberland.”
Lifelong city resident Robert Peck, 82, sat in a lawn chair in the middle of the Canal Place festival grounds with his wife, Anita.
“I must be having a good time because I don’t like to sit outside in the heat and here I am outside in the heat,” Peck laughed.
He recalled growing up in Cumberland in the 1950s and belonging to a Drum and Bugle Corp that would perform in area parades.
“I was 11 and 12 years old and played a bugle in that band and just because of the color of our skin, they made us march last in the parades, behind the horses and fire trucks,” he said. “And I am old enough to remember when we didn’t have celebrations like this. And now I can come to an event like this and see the entire neighborhood coming together. It’s whites and blacks all coming together to celebrate each other. “
Janet Powell has lived in the Pine Ave. neighborhood for the last 30 years. She sat in a plastic chair in the front row of the Canal Place Ampitheatre, arms stretched in joyous praise.
“We look forward to this weekend every year,” she said. “It’s just so absolutely special. It’s a celebration of our culture and our history. There’s not many holidays where we get to celebrate just being us.”
Powell said while the history of Juneteenth has been well known and taught among members of the African American community, it has only been recently that the holiday has been observed by the entire nation.
“We would like people to educate themselves about the meaning behind Juneteenth. I don’t think people understand or appreciate the struggle and the history behind the day. If they did, they would understand why this day is so significant and worth of a celebration.”
It was on June 19, 1865 that more than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas announcing that enslaved black people in that state were free. At that time, Texas was the very last state to recognize the federal emancipation in which enslaved people gained their freedom. This occurrence became known nationally as Juneteenth and for people of color in this country, it became known as “Second Independence Day”.
The national Juneteenth holiday recalls that response, which occurred two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and after centuries of work by many to end the inhuman practice of slavery.
From 1865 until two years ago, however, little was known about the observance outside of the black community. Black history was still relegated to the shortest month of the year in February and Juneteenth seemed to be a secondary thought. People of color acknowledged but it wasn’t very mainstream or even a part of the national consciousness or awareness. On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making Juneteenth, June 19th, a federal holiday.
“Juneteenth is more than just a celebration of the emancipation of our ancestors. It is a reminder of our reliance. It is a time to reflect and share the history of the true us,” said Tifani Fisher, president of the local chapter of the NAACP and the driving force and organizer behind the Juneteenth festival. “We are not only the sons and daughters of freed slaves. We are – in historical fact - the descendants of Kings, Queens, business owners, inventors and lawmakers. We are woven in the fabric of every part of the tapestry that is this country. We are a people who endured all of what our oppressors gave us and still managed to hold our humanity in our hearts. Grace in our souls and God given talents so this nation could grow. We and those who fought with us for our freedom are the keyholders of America's most amazing moments of greatness. “
“The Juneteenth festival is a place to celebrate our culture that for generations has been almost erased or hidden,” Fisher said.
Jeff Bowie and his wife, Tonya, were vendors at the event. Bowie – who resides in Prince George’s County - said Saturday’s tempo at the festival was one of celebration and even pride in the community. Sunday was a bit more relaxed with a worship service atmosphere. Both days, he said, were impactful.
“It’s not just important in Cumberland. It’s important everywhere,” he said.
Cumberland business owner, Ray Blowe, was at the event selling sandwiches and drinks. He was offering free food on Saturday and then free meals to children on Sunday. He was at the Sunday event at 7 a.m. after hosting an after party the night before at his bar, L2 in Cumberland.
“This is a way for all people to learn our history,” Blowe said. “Juneteenth is not just a black event or for the black community. It’s a coming together for Cumberland. It’s about everybody. It’s about the whole community. Every night, we hear about bad news. But this event is a celebration of good news. You can focus on the bad if you choose to or you can focus on helping somebody. They say ‘reach one, teach one’ but I say if you can, reach out to ten.”
This was Tyrone Snowden’s second year performing gospel music on Juneteenth Sunday. He and his band, Tyrone Snowden and the Promise of Life Band, were the closing act of the day.
“I performed for the first time last year and immediately said I wanted to come back,” Snowden said. “We need events like this to all come together. I don’t care who you are or what color your skin is. Events like this bring entire communities together. This is what God wants. He wants all of His children to be together in celebration of each other.”
Fisher said she is often asked what is the solution to racism.
“I truly do not have one solution or idea for that. Because there is not just one solution. However, I do know if we do not know our history, we cannot understand our present. And if you do not understand the present, you cannot plan for the future. And then you allow someone else to hold the pen to write the next chapters of your life,” she said. “Each time we add another activity to Juneteenth, we add another chapter in the book of our story. It’s a changing story of a space in the world where white supremacy, racism and hate tried to control a community but was ultimately evicted by hope, love and unity. That's what Juneteenth Festival is for me. It’s a reminder that humanity wins.”
