CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre has canceled its remaining shows for 2020, according to the theatre's board of directors.
"Due to the uncertainty of the ever-changing restrictions imposed by this health crisis along with the financial hardship the Cumberland Theatre (and the entire live entertainment industry) has suffered and continues to battle, we have decided that there is no other alternative at this time," read a post on the theatre's Facebook page. "Our hearts go out to all the actors, production staff and administrative staff that were under contract with us for the season, as well as all those in the performing arts world that are affected by this pandemic."
Theatre officials are offering several options for those who have purchased tickets and urge those tickets holders to visit www.cumberland theatre.com and click on COVID-19 Update. One of those options is donating the ticket cost back to the theatre.
