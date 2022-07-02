Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.