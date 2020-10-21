CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Wednesday following a traffic stop made when a Cumberland Police officer reportedly observed that front seat passengers of the vehicle were not restrained by seatbelts.
The driver, Tiffanny Joseph Busch, reportedly gave the investigating officer a false name before her identity was determined at the scene of the stop that occurred in the Industrial Boulevard area.
At that time, officers also determined Busch was operating the vehicle with her driver's privileges suspended and that she is wanted on open warrants in Frederick and Washington counties for violations of probation.
Busch, 32, was also discovered in possession of cocaine and clonazepam when she was taken into custody, police said.
Charged with obstructing and hindering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and false statement to police, Busch was also cited for various motor vehicle violations.
She remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance before a district court judge.
