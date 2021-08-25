CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Tuesday after she was taken into custody on a warrant containing charges relating to alleged offenses that occurred last month at a Grasonville establishment, according to Cumberland Police.
Carly Alexa Yates, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and resisting arrest prior to postiing $2,500 bond for pre-trial release from the Allegany County Detention Center.
She is awaiting trial in Queen Anne's County district court. The warrant was issued July 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.