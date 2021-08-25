Police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Tuesday after she was taken into custody on a warrant containing charges relating to alleged offenses that occurred last month at a Grasonville establishment, according to Cumberland Police.

Carly Alexa Yates, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and resisting arrest prior to postiing $2,500 bond for pre-trial release from the Allegany County Detention Center.

She is awaiting trial in Queen Anne's County district court. The warrant was issued July 23.

