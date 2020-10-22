CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after subpoenaed medical records disclosed that a juvenile in her care had ingested drugs that left the youth unconscious, Cumberland Police said.
Hospital medical records obtained by court order showed the youth ingested Subutex, cocaine, nicotine, caffeine and ibuprofen, prompting the charge of neglect of a minor against Jessica Lynn Tallman, 32.
The child was transported by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland after first responders were dispatched June 12 to a residence in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue.
Tallman was charged by criminal summons and is now awaiting trial in district court.
Tallman reportedly told officers she believed the youth had ingested her prescription medication of Subutex, which is an addiction treatment drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.