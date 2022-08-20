CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested after Cumberland Police were called to the 700 block of Yale Street Friday for a reported assault that had occurred at a residence.
Jami Laraine Anderson, 41, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse. She also was charged by warrant with two counts of failing to send a child to school.
Anderson appeared before a district court judge and was later released after posting $7,500 bond.
