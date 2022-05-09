CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Sunday with drunken driving following a hit-and-run crash on Buckingham Road, Cumberland Police said.
Brianna Leigh Persons, 34, reportedly struck a parked vehicle and then fled the scene, police said. A witness told police Parsons later exited the vehicle nearby the crash location and removed a juvenile passenger from a rear seat.
Persons was located by officers and charged with hit-and-run, driving under the influence and driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor. She was released after being issued several citations pending trial in district court.
