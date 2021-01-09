CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland woman who police found passed out in a vehicle Friday night at a business in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue was arrested on assault and driving under the influence charges, Cumberland Police said.
Sheena Maria McFarland, 37, began to start her vehicle and leave as officers arrived. McFarland reportedly kicked an officer in the chest as she was being taken into custody, police said.
McFarland was taken to district court was later released after posting $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.