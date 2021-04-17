CUMBERLAND — A city woman, wanted on an outstanding warrant, was arrested Friday after allegedly giving a false name to police.
Laura Summer Green, 26, was charged after Cumberland Police were called to the double-digit block of Pennsylvania Avenue to assist the Cumberland Fire Department.
Police said Green was attempting to conceal her identity because of the arrest warrant for violation of probation.
She was charged with fraudulent identity to avoid prosecution and jailed on $1,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
