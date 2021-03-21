CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Saturday after allegedly leaving three children in her vehicle at a Willowbrook Road parking garage, Cumberland Police said.
Brittany Sue Dicks, 34, was charged with three counts each of neglect of a minor and confining an unattended child.
Police were called to the location Friday and said the children, who were not dressed appropriately for the weather, were left in the vehicle for about a half-hour with temperatures less than 50 degrees.
The Department of Social Services also responded to the scene. Dicks was issued a criminal summons and released pending trial in district court, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.