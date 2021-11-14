CUMBERLAND — A city woman faces burglary and drug charges after Cumberland Police said she entered a residence in the 200 block of Columbia Street Saturday without permission.
Jessica Ann Hamilton, 34, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, obstructing and hindering, identity theft to avoid prosecution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana.
Police said Hamilton provided a false name and was in possession of a quantity of suspected drugs at the time of her arrest.
She was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.
