CUMBERLAND — A city woman faces burglary and drug charges after Cumberland Police said she entered a residence in the 200 block of Columbia Street Saturday without permission.

Jessica Ann Hamilton, 34, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, obstructing and hindering, identity theft to avoid prosecution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana.

Police said Hamilton provided a false name and was in possession of a quantity of suspected drugs at the time of her arrest.

She was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.

