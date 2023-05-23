CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed without bond Tuesday after she was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a recent grand jury indictment, according to Cumberland Police.
Angela Ann Heady, 48, was indicted May 18 on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and related offenses.
Heady was taken into custody Monday and ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing Tuesday before Judge Michael O. Twigg.
The alleged offenses occurred earlier this month, according to electronic court records.
