CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Friday without bond following her arrest on assault charges, Cumberland Police said.
Amber James, 37, faces second-degree assault and violation of pretrial release conditions charges after police were called to the 800 block of Shriver Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Friday for a reported disturbance.
James reportedly assaulted a victim at the residence during an argument, police said.
She was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center pending further action in district court.
