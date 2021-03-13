CUMBERLAND — A city woman was charged Friday after Cumberland Police officers found suspected crack cocaine in her vehicle in the 200 block of Greene Street.
Loretta Jo Lynn Knippenberg, 31, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of CDS paraphernalia after a police dog detected narcotics inside the vehicle. In addition to crack cocaine, officers also recovered oxycodone and Alprazolam.
Knippenberg was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
