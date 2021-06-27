CUMBERLAND — A city woman, who Cumberland Police said was involved in a drug transaction Saturday in the 100 block of Independence Street, was arrested on numerous charges.
Hadley Star Jenkins, 24, reportedly struggled with an officer while being placed under arrest, after she was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. After being taken into custody, Jenkins attempted to bribe an officer, police said.
Jenkins was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, three counts of CDS possession not marijuana, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fail to obey a lawful order and attempt to bribe a public employee.
She was jailed without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center after appearing before a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.