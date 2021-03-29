CUMBERLAND — Two disturbances early Monday on Maryland Avenue led to the arrest of a city woman on numerous charges, the Cumberland Police Department said.
In the second incident, Katelin Marie Moorehead, 27, reportedly assaulted a woman and a dog in the presence of officers.
Moorehead was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, destruction of property, assault and animal cruelty.
Police reportedly responded to the home earlier for a similar incident. That resulted in a criminal summons being served on Moorehead charging her with burglary, destruction of property, disturbing the peace and assault.
Moorehead appeared before a district court commissioner and was ordered held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.