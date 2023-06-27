Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.