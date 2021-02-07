CUMBERLAND — Richard “Doc” Daugherty retired from Chessie Federal Credit Union on Jan. 8 with 33 years of service.
He began his banking career in May 1978 in the accounting office at Liberty Bank after graduating from Davis & Elkins College.
In 1985, he was promoted to controller and supervised the accounting and computer departments. In December 1987, he accepted a position with Chessie to supervise its accounting and computer departments.
One of Daugherty’s first jobs at Chessie was to transition the accounting department from manual reports to computer-generated reports.
In 1990, Daugherty was promoted to vice president and in December 1991, he was promoted to president/CEO.
“I have seen this great credit union grow from $43 million in 1987 to $60 million in 1991 and to what it is today, $350 million in assets,” he said.
During his tenure, there were four credit unions merged into Chessie with a fifth merging this year.
“We expanded our services over the years,” Daugherty said.
Chessie has grown from offering savings, checking and certificate of deposit accounts and car and personal loans and mortgages to money market accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, home banking, bill payer, mobile banking, mobile deposits, debit and credit cards, teller phone, IRA accounts, business accounts and business loans, Daugherty said.
Daugherty has also served on many local boards, including president of the Western Maryland Chapter of the Maryland DC Credit Union Association and a board member of the Maryland DC Credit Union League.
He currently serves on the board of directors for the WMHS Foundation, Kenny’s Hope for Childhood Cancer and is a past member of The Greater Cumberland Committee, Rotary and other organizations.
Ray Beall, chairman of the Chessie Board of Directors said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Doc for his 33 years of service to Chessie and the community. His leadership has been instrumental in Chessie’s success and his daily presence will be missed. We wish him the best of life, in all ways, throughout his retirement.”
“Looking back over my time with Chessie and thinking about everything we have accomplished, it was my employees, Board of Directors and supervisory committee that made it all happen,” Daugherty said. “In every organization, in order to be great and successful, you need dedicated people willing to work and be able to adapt to changes. Over these last 33 years, I have had the honor and privilege of working with the best team any president/CEO could ask for.”
